Man struck by lightning on porch of Long Island home

NORTHPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A man was struck by lightning while sitting in front of his Long Island home Sunday night.

Police say 29-year-old Jonathan Borriello, of Ocean Avenue in Northport, escaped serious injury in the incident, which happened at 10:48 p.m. as a thunderstorm passed through.

Borriello told police he went out onto his front porch to get a better view of the storm when he realized a U.S. flag was being displayed outside.

He took the flag down and placed it on the porch, and moments later, a tree about 11 feet away was struck by a bolt of lightning, splitting the tree in half.

Borriello said the same bolt ricocheted and struck him on the left shoulder and arm, throwing him about 20 feet.

Northport Police and Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and observed burn marks on the victim's hands. Borriello also complained of a tingling sensation in his legs.

He was taken to Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and he was treated and released.

Northport police are using the incident to remind residents about the dangers of lightning.

They stress the importance of seeking shelter in a secure structure during a lightning storm and remaining in that structure until the storm passes.

