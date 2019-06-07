Man swinging and stabbing at NYC bus taken down by driver and Good Samaritans

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is hospitalized after allegedly attempting to attack an MTA bus driver in the East Village Thursday night.The incident happened at about 8 p.m. at 14th Street and 2nd Avenue in the East Village.The seemingly emotionally disturbed man stopped traffic and climbed onto the MTA bus, then began stabbing the front of the bus with some kind of object.Eventually he was stopped and taken down by the bus driver and some Good Samaritans until police arrived."I opened up the doors and told him listen, you've got to get off the bus or get off the bumper," said the driver, Louis Huertas. "Sure enough he pulls a knife out on me and starts coming after me. After he broke the windshield wiper somebody yelled, 'yo he put the knife away'. When I asked were they sure, they said yeah he put the knife in his front left pocket. That's when I went ahead and grabbed him and swung him and threw him on the floor."The man was taken to Beth Israel Hospital for observation. So far, he has not been charged.----------