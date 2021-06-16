Man wanted for brutally beating man in head with cobblestone in Mott Haven

EMBED <>More Videos

Man wanted in attack hit victim in head with cobblestones in Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx -- Police are searching for the suspect in a brutal attack in the Bronx that left a man in critical condition.

Video released by the police is disturbing to watch.

It shows the attacker hit the 28-year-old victim over the head with a cobblestone.

It happened on Wednesday, June 9 at 4:55 a.m. on Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.

Police say the suspect stomped on and kicked the victim, before grabbing another cobblestone and hitting him with it.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital with severe head injuries in critical condition.



The attacker fled on foot eastbound on East 147 Street.

A woman walking by discovered the victim a short time later and called 911.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on the Banes' death and the dangers of escooter use in New York City.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
80-year-old rescued, 3 hurt as flames shoot from NYC apartment building
Violent, multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead, 3 injured in NJ
What to buy and what to skip on Amazon Prime Day
LIVE: Biden, Putin meet for long-anticipated summit
AccuWeather: Dry delight
NY lifts COVID restrictions across commercial, social settings
Israeli military launches airstrikes in Gaza
Show More
MTA Hero saves coworker's life with CPR
NYC mayor's race: Yang touts endorsement; Adams to debut new ad
COVID Updates: Delta labeled a 'variant of concern' by CDC
Exclusive video shows suspects wanted in carjacking
Giant waterslide goes up in flames at NJ waterpark
More TOP STORIES News