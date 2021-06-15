Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being struck by scooter

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Actress Lisa Banes has died after being struck by a scooter on Manhattan's Upper West Side. She was 65.

Her publicist, David Williams, released a statement saying, ""We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

Banes was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. on June 4 at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.

The actress was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, Williams said.

They say the driver of the scooter fled from the scene. There have been no arrests.

Williams said Banes was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital to be treated for "substantial injuries."



Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in "Gone Girl" starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and "Cocktail" with Tom Cruise in 1988.

On television, she's had roles on "Nashville," "Madam Secretary," "Masters of Sex" and "NCIS."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

