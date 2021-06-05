Actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit by scooter at Manhattan intersection

Banes was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.
The actress, 65, was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, manager David Williams said.
They say the driver of the scooter fled from the scene.
Williams said Banes was being treated at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital for "substantial injuries."
Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in "Gone Girl" starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and "Cocktail" with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she's had roles on "Nashville," "Madam Secretary," "Masters of Sex" and "NCIS."
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
