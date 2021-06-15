coronavirus new york

New York lifts COVID restrictions across commercial, social settings

Coronavirus Update for New York
EMBED <>More Videos

Fireworks shows celebrate NY vaccine milestone

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York state-mandated COVID restrictions on commercial and social settings will be lifted effective immediately -- and to celebrate, there were fireworks across the state Tuesday night.
EMBED More News Videos

There was a dazzling fireworks display over the New York Harbor to celebrate the state's milestone of hitting 70% vaccination.



"We have hit 70% vaccination," a triumphant Cuomo said Tuesday, meaning the state can "now return to life as we know it."

Any federal guidelines involving schools, health care and mass transit remain.

Cuomo said social gathering limits, capacity restrictions, social distancing, health screening, cleaning and disinfection protocols contact information for tracking have been eliminated.
EMBED More News Videos

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Tuesday at One World Trade Center.


Those considered commercial and social settings include the following:
- sports and recreation
- construction
- manufacturing
- trade
- child care
- camps
- food services
- offices
- real estate
- buildings
- agriculture
- fishing
- forestry
- amusement and family entertainment
- personal care services
- gyms
- retail
- malls movie theaters

During remarks at One World Trade Center, in front of an obliging audience, Cuomo recalled darker days of frequent death and overwhelming caseload.

"What New York has done is extraordinary," the governor said.

He noted nurse Sandra Lindsey at Northwell Health on Long Island was the first American to get a shot of authorized COVID-19 vaccine six months ago.

"Congratulations to New Yorkers because they're the ones who did it," Cuomo said. "We're no longer in our homes disinfecting everything we can see."

New York state has crossed the 70% threshold for at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccinations.
EMBED More News Videos

New York state has crossed the 70% threshold for COVID-19 vaccinations that Governor Andrew Cuomo has set to lift most remaining pandemic restrictions.


The fireworks were held Tuesday night at 9:15 p.m. and were also meant to be a salute to essential workers.
EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager reports on what Governor Cuomo called a "momentous" day for New York state.



Fireworks were held at the following sites across the state:

Albany
Empire State Plaza
Albany, NY 12228

Binghamton
Binghamton University M Lot
4400 Vestal Parkway E
Vestal, NY 13850

Jones Beach
Jones Beach State Park
1 Ocean Parkway
Wantagh, NY 11793

Lake Placid
Lake Placid Club
Lake Placid, NY 12946

New York City
New York Harbor

Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls State Park
Goat Island Road
Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Nyack
Memorial Park
4 Depew Ave.
Nyack, NY 10960

Rochester
Rochester Dome Arena
2695 E. Henrietta Rd
Henrietta, NY 14467

Syracuse
NYS Fairgrounds
581 State Fair Blvd
Syracuse NY 13209

Utica
Downtown Utica
100 Whitesboro Street
Utica, NY 13502

RELATED | 'Hometown Heroes Parade' will honor New York City's frontline workers
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on the announcement of "The Hometown Heroes Parade" in New York City.



Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, is in support of Cuomo's decision.

"After 16 months of unprecedented devastation to New York's restaurants, bars, clubs inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it's monumental to join Governor Cuomo and leaders from around New York at 1 World Trade Center to officially lift restrictions on businesses and begin a new phase of the city's recovery," Rigie said. "This is a critically important step forward and remarkable day on a long road to recovery. Much more still needs to be done to support tens of thousands of struggling small businesses and workers in New York: top among those efforts is for the federal government to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and provide local businesses the urgent relief they need."

Some state leaders, however, think the governor should use the money elsewhere instead of spending on fireworks.

"Like all New Yorkers, I welcome today's news that most remaining COVID restrictions will be lifted. I want to thank the thousands of frontline workers, healthcare professionals and countless others who helped us through this crisis and led us to this point. I would also like to recognize the many small businesses who fought to make it out of this pandemic and provided paychecks to millions of New York families during this difficult time," Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said in a statement. "Instead of taxpayer funded firework shows celebrating his own lack of leadership, the Governor should mark this occasion by ending the state of emergency and reinstating the Legislature as a co-equal branch of government. Only then can we fully repeal unnecessary restrictions like masks mandates for school children."

Landmarks were also lit in blue and gold Tuesday evening in honor of reaching the COVID milestone.

- Empire State Building
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
-MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

The Village of Nyack held fireworks in Memorial Park at 9 p.m., part of the celebration marking the end of COVID restrictions.

Sections of the park were closed starting at 1 p.m. to allow for the fireworks to be set up, including the skate park, basketball court, foot bridge, viewing platform, and gazebo area.

The playground and splash pad and upper field remained accessible.

At Jones Beach, the fireworks could be seen at Park at Field 4.


Cuomo had promised to do away with virtually all restrictions once the state hit that 70% milestone.

The remaining restrictions include indoor capacity limits, social distancing, and health screenings in offices, restaurants, theaters and fitness centers.

All of those will now be optional, but masks will still be required in some larger venues, on public transportation, and in hospitals and schools.

"It doesn't mean when we hit 70% it's over," Cuomo said Monday. "It means it's working. It means we're doing well, but it also means keep going. And that's what the celebration is going to be. It's not the finish line at 70, but we're coming around the last turn on the track."

ALSO READ | How 18-year-old flipped script on dad who dumped 80,000 pennies as 'last child support payment'
EMBED More News Videos

A Virginia dad dumped 80,000 pennies outside his 18-year-old daughter's home and told her mom it was his final child support payment. Now the world is reacting with kindness.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citywestchester countysuffolk countynassau countyhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Vax mandate looms for more NY health care workers
COVID News: 140,000 US kids have lost a caretaker to the virus
NYC considering expanding vaccine mandate to cops, firefighters
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News