Man wanted in sex abuse of unconscious hospital patient in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man they say sexually abused an unconscious woman inside a Bronx hospital room.It was another patient who saw the alleged incident and flagged authorities.The 68-year-old woman has been in a coma for at least a month, so she wasn't able to report the crime or even know that it happened.The NYPD released video of the man wanted in the case.They say he entered Lincoln Hospital on Monday around 3 p.m., took the elevator up, and entered the room of the unconscious woman.He allegedly began touching her and kissing her until another patient in the room noticed and called a nurse.Once the nurse came in the room, the man in the video fled.Police say the suspect appears to be in his mid 50s, approximately 5-foot-7 with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, white button down shirt with a tie, light-colored pants and red shoes. He walks with a limp.Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.Some are questioning security at the hospital and how this man was able to get into the patient's room.Eyewitness News has reached out to the hospital for comment.----------