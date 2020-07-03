Man who survived Brooklyn building collapse grateful to be alive

CARROLL GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The man who escaped a building in Brooklyn as it collapsed knows how lucky he is to be alive.

Jacinto Salazar, 52, has a few scrapes and a bad headache Thursday, but he is also saying a lot of prayers of thanks that it wasn't much worse.

The three-story building he was inside came crashing down around his head Wednesday.

First he heard a creaking sound that he thought was the wind. It passed in about three seconds.

And that is when the whole building collapsed in a heap around him.

He was the only person inside, doing some minor maintenance at the gym where he'd worked for 18 years.

He was blinded by the dust, deafened by the sound and buried in the rubble.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the extent of damage:
EMBED More News Videos

The view from NewsCopter 7 shows the extent of damage following Wednesday's sudden building collapse in Carroll Gardens.


Salazar struggled to get up. He knew he was on the second floor when the building collapsed, but when he finally saw daylight:

"When I go there, me estoy in first floor, I can't believe it, thank you God," Salazar said.

The building was empty, besides for Salazar, because of structural defects and efforts to repair it were stopped because that work was being done improperly.

Salazar, who was treated and released from a hospital Wednesday night, lost his phone in the collapse - but he knows he's lucky the phone is all he lost.

The Department of Buildings said it has issued an order for the full demolition of the remaining structure and a construction fence to be built around the property. A full vacate order was issued for the neighboring building until the site is safe.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carroll gardensbrooklynnew york cityfdnycollapsebuilding vacatedsurvivor storyvacant building
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heartbroken family honors 17-year-old basketball star fatally shot
NYC schools will be reopening in September, de Blasio says
Man shares regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID
Man arrested for setting off fireworks that burned down Brooklyn home
Activists push to rename NYC park named after man with troubling past
Hundreds of dead fish spotted floating in Hudson River
AccuWeather: Hot and humid Friday
Show More
The High Line to reopen to the public in limited capacity
2-year-old boy slashed in face in random unprovoked NYC attack
Black couple outraged after neighbor calls police on them
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
More TOP STORIES News