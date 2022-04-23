NYPD searching for suspect who stole liquor from hotel bar in Chelsea

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD looking for suspect wanted for Manhattan hotel robbery

CHELSEA (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for the suspect behind a bar robbery at a hotel in Manhattan.

The robbery happened around 4 a.m. Monday morning inside the Motto by Hilton hotel.

Police said the suspect tried to steal a bottle of liquor from behind the bar when he was confronted by a female employee.



There was a struggle before the suspect pushed items off the front desk.

He ended up taking off with another liquor bottle.

ALSO READ | Child rape suspect fights off 2 officers, injures them, at NYC homeless shelter

This stock image shows police tape at an active crime scene.

Shutterstock



The suspect was last seen fleeing on West 24th Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york citychelseabarliquorhotelrobberyhilton
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
18-year-old drowns in NJ pond
NYC celebrates Car Free Earth Day
Guns were leading cause of death in children, teens in 2020
AccuWeather: Partly sunny with a cool blend
Girl, 4, dies after drinking whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed
EXPLAINER: Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination
Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant
Show More
89-year-old burned with boiling water during Bronx home invasion
Handyman appears in court in gruesome murder of Queens mom
Subway crime: How likely are you to become a victim?
Police cruiser crashes, overturns in Staten Island backyard
3 injured after fire breaks out inside Brooklyn home
More TOP STORIES News