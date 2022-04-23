NYPD searching for suspect who stole liquor from hotel bar in Chelsea

The robbery happened around 4 a.m. Monday morning inside the Motto by Hilton hotel.
Police said the suspect tried to steal a bottle of liquor from behind the bar when he was confronted by a female employee.
There was a struggle before the suspect pushed items off the front desk.
He ended up taking off with another liquor bottle.
The suspect was last seen fleeing on West 24th Street.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
