Wife charged with fatally stabbing husband on Upper West Side

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is dead after police say he was fatally stabbed by his wife in Manhattan.

The incident happened after 9 p.m. Monday on Amsterdam Avenue at 91st Street on the Upper West Side.

The 48-year-old man was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital with multiple stab wounds to his chest. He was pronounced dead from his injuries at the hospital.

His 44-year-old wife, Tracy McCarter, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

