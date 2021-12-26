Woman stabbed on Manhattan subway train after verbal dispute with man

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11372635" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal reports that detectives are investigating Wednesday morning's fatal shooting in the Bronx as a case of road rage.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A woman was stabbed on a subway train in Manhattan following a verbal dispute with a man Sunday morning.According to police, the woman was stabbed on southbound C train near Chambers Street just after 8 a.m.They say there was a verbal dispute between the victim and a male suspect, but it appears they did not know each other.The victim was taken to Bellevue hospital in stable condition.Officials say the suspect fled the scene.They describe him as approximately 50 years old and wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.No arrests have been made.----------