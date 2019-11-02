Marchers protest alleged police brutality in Brooklyn subway melee

NEW YORK (WABC) -- About 1,000 people protesting what they say is New York police brutality marched through downtown Brooklyn, chanting "no justice, no peace!"
The peaceful protesters filled main avenues Friday evening as they passed the Barclays Center arena where the Brooklyn Nets play. The march came several days after a video emerged on social meida showing police officers fighting with teenagers inside city subway stations.
Marchers say they oppose what they consider over-policing of the subway system.
The protest comes after a period in which the New York Police Department has been under scrutiny for several shootings of armed civilians.
No arrests were reported on Friday.
A 15-year-old punched by a police officer during the subway melee in Brooklyn is filing a notice for a lawsuit against the officer and the NYPD.
Officers trying to break up the fight punched Benjamin Marshall in the face.
On Wednesday the teenager and his parents gathered at the law office of attorney Sanford Rubenstein to announce the filing of a $5 million notice of claim against the city.
Police brass placed the officer, assigned to the 84th Precinct, on non-enforcement duty as the investigation continues.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
