Marchers protest alleged police brutality in Brooklyn subway melee

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- About 1,000 people protesting what they say is New York police brutality marched through downtown Brooklyn, chanting "no justice, no peace!"

The peaceful protesters filled main avenues Friday evening as they passed the Barclays Center arena where the Brooklyn Nets play. The march came several days after a video emerged on social meida showing police officers fighting with teenagers inside city subway stations.

Marchers say they oppose what they consider over-policing of the subway system.

The protest comes after a period in which the New York Police Department has been under scrutiny for several shootings of armed civilians.

No arrests were reported on Friday.

A 15-year-old punched by a police officer during the subway melee in Brooklyn is filing a notice for a lawsuit against the officer and the NYPD.

Officers trying to break up the fight punched Benjamin Marshall in the face.

On Wednesday the teenager and his parents gathered at the law office of attorney Sanford Rubenstein to announce the filing of a $5 million notice of claim against the city.

Police brass placed the officer, assigned to the 84th Precinct, on non-enforcement duty as the investigation continues.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york cityfightattacknypdlawsuit
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Critics take aim at NYPD over 2 incidents at subway stations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody after attacks on woman, teen boy in the Bronx
Beto O'Rourke announces he is dropping 2020 presidential bid
Woman rescued after falling down into well in her back yard
Trick-or-treater injured, motorist killed in overnight storm
New York Mets make Carlos Beltran their next manager
New law requires rear-facing child seats in NY
Opening Ceremony kicks off 2019 NYC Marathon Weekend
Show More
TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures
Federal monitor says NYCHA not doing enough to remove mold and lead
Man gets probation in Delaware crash that killed NJ dad, 4 daughters
Lawmakers react to Trump changing primary residence to Florida
NYC father charged with manslaughter after infant twin dies
More TOP STORIES News