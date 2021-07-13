NJ Judiciary vacates or dismisses more than 88,000 marijuana cases

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Morning Update

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey courts have dismissed or vacated 88,000 marijuana convictions since July 1 -- and more are coming.

A state Supreme Court order was issued earlier this month to start the process following the Garden State's decriminalization of specific pot offenses.

This is the first cycle of an estimated 360,000 cases identified that qualify for expungement.

ALSO READ | Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee
EMBED More News Videos

The family of Yasemin Uyar says her body was found in Tennessee, days after she and her son went missing.


Eligible cases include distribution of certain quantities of the drugs, possession of certain quantities of the drugs, possession of paraphernalia, use or being under the influence of the drugs, and operating a motor vehicle while in possession of the drugs.

After vacating convictions or dismissing cases, the Judiciary will automatically expunge those cases in the coming months.

Related violations of probation or pretrial monitoring also will be vacated, and driver's license suspensions or revocations for failure to appear will be rescinded.

The order also directs the cases of eligible defendants that are pending sentencing or have completed sentencing to be vacated and dismissed.

ALSO READ | Mayor of New Jersey shore town orders overnight beach, boardwalk closure
EMBED More News Videos

The mayor of one town on the New Jersey shore has ordered the closure of the boardwalk and beaches overnight due to large crowds and what he called "unsafe and disruptive behavior."


The Judiciary also is creating an electronic system to allow staff to provide a certification of expungement to members of the public seeking to determine whether their case has been expunged.

Cases with charges that are not eligible for dismissal under the new law will not be expunged.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseymarijuanaconviction overturned
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman crashes car into hotel-turned-homeless-shelter
Man suffers burns in random liquid attack on NYC sidewalk
NJ hit with massive flooding, damaging winds, hailstorms
AccuWeather: Early showers, sunny breaks, more PM storms
Petition calls for Queens DA to reopen Chanel Lewis case
Democrats vow to push back against 'Jim Crow 2.0 style' laws
Adams talks crime in DC with President Biden after violent NYC weekend
Show More
Vaccinated Calif. man gets COVID after vacation, spreads to family
Search for trio in armed robbery of Upper East Side convenience store
Mayor of NJ shore town orders overnight beach, boardwalk closure
COVID Updates: Delta variant cases on the rise across the country
Man wanted for groping, robbing woman on Lower East Side
More TOP STORIES News