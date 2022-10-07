Suspects charged in dad's Poughkeepsie hotel shooting death due in court

David Novarro reports on the next step following the murder of a Marist College parent.

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WABC) -- The men charged in the fatal shooting of a father visiting his son at Maris College for Family Weekend are due in court on Friday.

Roy Johnson, Jr., and Devin Taylor are accused of opening fire in the lobby of a Courtyard Marriott hotel near the college campus in Poughkeepsie.

Paul Kutz, 53, was caught in the crossfire and killed.

Kutz is from East Northport, Long Island, and was staying in the hotel while visiting his youngest son.

Neighbors and friends spoke out earlier this week about Kutz and said his family was everything to him.

The husband and father of three was a financial planner and accountant who started Kutz and Company with his brother 30 years ago.

Outside of work, Kutz spent more than five years coaching all three of his sons as a Larkfield Northport Little League coach.

