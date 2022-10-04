Friends, neighbors remember dad killed at hotel while visiting son for college's Family Weekend

The victim's family has called his death a devastating unimaginable loss. Chantee Lans has more.

EAST NORTHPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- The father shot and killed while visiting his son during Family Weekend at Marist College has been identified.

The victim has been identified as Paul Kutz, 53, from East Northport, Long Island.

"His family was everything to him and it's a real shame, real tragic," said neighbor Erik Jensen.

There has been an outpouring of love and support and friends and neighbors dropped off food and flowers this week.

His family has requested privacy and called his death a devastating unimaginable loss.

"I was shocked to hear it, you never think of something like this can happen but it does unfortunately, it's just heartbreaking," said John Gibbons, president of Larkfield-Northport Little League.

The husband and father of three was a financial planner and accountant who started Kutz and Company with his brother 30 years ago.

Outside of work, Kutz spent more than five years coaching all three of his sons as a Larkfield Northport Little League coach.

"We saw him on the field, we saw him around town, it's just tragic news that we heard," Gibbons said "He always gave the kids first preference, first everything was about the kids."

Neighbors say his youngest son is a freshman at Marist College.

Kutz was in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie when police say he was shot in his chest by a stranger.

He was apparently caught on the crossfire between two homeless men who were also guests at the hotel.

Marist College offered their condolences to the Kutz family and support to the entire college community.

Gibbons has a message for Paul Kutz.

"East Northport is a little community and you have your time to it," Gibbons said. "You volunteered your time. Your kids grew up to be respectable men. That had to do with you. Tragic, tragic occurrence that happened and myself, my family, the little league our hearts go out to you."

Gibbons said the league is working to gather donations for the family and possibly creating a memorial plaque to hang in Kutz's honor.

