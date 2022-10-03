Poughkeepsie police say suspects in deadly hotel shooting near Marist College have gang ties

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WABC) -- A father visiting his child for college family weekend was killed at a hotel in Poughkeepsie and police say the suspects that were arrested are known to police.

Officers arrested two men at the Courtyard Marriot near Marist College after four shots were fired Sunday morning.

The Poughkeepsie police department says both men have gang ties and are known to law enforcement.

They say the victim had no connection to the two men.

During a search of the hotel, authorities say they found in one of the rooms a manual for building bombs as well as materials to make the explosive.

Marist College released a statement saying,

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family, and we are offering the full support of the Marist community."

There is no word yet on a motive for the shooting. Multiple agencies in Dutchess County are investigating.

