WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Deadly shooting forces evacuation of Poughkeepsie hotel near Marist College family weekend

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
23 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WABC) -- A deadly shooting forced an evacuation of a hotel in Dutchess County.

Police received a call of a shooter armed with a long gun at the Courtyard Marriott in Poughkeepsie just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found one person who had been shot to death.

Police reportedly arrested the suspected shooter at the scene.

Marist College released a statement saying the victim was a relative of a student.

The Marriott was booked with guests visiting for the school's family weekend.

ALSO READ | Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.