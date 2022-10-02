Deadly shooting forces evacuation of Poughkeepsie hotel near Marist College family weekend

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WABC) -- A deadly shooting forced an evacuation of a hotel in Dutchess County.
Police received a call of a shooter armed with a long gun at the Courtyard Marriott in Poughkeepsie just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, emergency crews found one person who had been shot to death.
Police reportedly arrested the suspected shooter at the scene.
Marist College released a statement saying the victim was a relative of a student.
The Marriott was booked with guests visiting for the school's family weekend.
