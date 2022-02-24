weather or not

Weather or Not: Curiosity's fascinating discoveries on Mars

By and Alex Dierckman
EMBED <>More Videos

Weather or Not: What Curiosity rover is uncovering on Mars

The Curiosity rover is making incredible discoveries on Mars.

In this episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," Abigail Fraeman, the Curiosity rover's deputy project scientist, discusses new images of clouds drifting across the Martian sky and a new discovery in the sand that has caught the internet's attention.

Plus, we look at how the rover and its instruments on the ground are surviving the terrain and the changing weather.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernasamarstechnologyspacescienceweather or not
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER OR NOT
Tracking the nor'easter: The art of the forecast
Turning tide on climate change: Offshore wind farms coming to NY, NJ
Confetti Master of Times Square shares science of New Year's blizzard
Snow, fire, flooding: Extremes marked the year in Tri-State weather
TOP STORIES
Putin says Russia military operation underway in Ukraine
Raging man pours gasoline in barbershop filled with people: Police
Mayor Adams: NYC COVID restrictions could be eased soon
AccuWeather: Much colder, winter storm approaching
NJ updates post-mandate mask guidance for schools
'Good Cause' eviction legislation could protect vulnerable renters
NY AG recovers over $640K donated to fake breast cancer charities
Show More
11 dogs, senior cat rescued from NJ home after owner's death
World's first NFT vending machine opens in NYC
Mother, young son traumatized after violent home robbery
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
Officials investigating 3 suspicious fires in East Village
More TOP STORIES News