9-year-old raises $4,600 to help protect police dogs in New Jersey

MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- When the pandemic hit, a young boy in New Jersey kept busy by painting pallets and raising money for a good cause.Mason Duffy, 9, painted American flags onto the wooden pallets this past spring to keep occupied.He received an incredible response of people who wanted to buy them.Although he wasn't planning to sell them, he decided to raise money through his art and donate the funds to help police K-9 units."I like dogs because they are cute and I wanted to help them," Duffy said.He ended up painting 66 pallets and was able to raise $4,613.He just donated $2,500 to the Little Ferry Police Department on Thursday so their new K-9 will have a protective vest to wear when it arrives in a few weeks.In addition to the donation to the Little Ferry Police Department, he will also make a donation to the Morris County K-9 unit.Officers at the Little Ferry Police Department said the gift was humbling and it reinforces the good that police do in their community.After their future K-9 arrives, it will be trained before hitting the street about a year from now.The K-9's name is Timothy after Timothy McGill, of Ramsey, a green Barret killed in action in Afghanistan several years ago.----------