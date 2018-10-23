Massive fire causes 4 buildings to collapse in Dover, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Dover on the fire.

Eyewitness News
DOVER, New Jersey (WABC) --
A massive fire tore through buildings in the business district of a New Jersey town, causing four of them to collapse and displacing dozens of residents.

Officials say the fire was placed under control by Monday evening, though firefighters were still putting water on hot spots Tuesday.

The 7-alarm blaze broke out around 3:30 p.m. on the first floor of a three-story structure at 3 North Warren Street in Dover. It is believed to have started in the basement of Barry's Luncheonette.

The building included stores on the first floor and apartments on the top two floors. The fire quickly spread to surrounding buildings.
EMBED More News Videos

Shannon Sohn reports from NewsCopter 7.


At least 80 people were displaced, 40 of them permanently, and five buildings were destroyed.

Officials say 40 residents will eventually be able to return to their homes in adjacent buildings. The victims were moved from the firehouse to a community center.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Flames shot from the roof, while smoke billowed into the air and could be seen from miles away.

"This is a major structure fire," Dover Mayor James Dodd said. "It's a very difficult fire that they're fighting now. The buildings are old. They're doing the best they can right now to bring the fire under control."

WATCH Tuesday morning's briefing on the fire

Investigators discovered the fire was being fed by natural gas, which was shut down hours later.

Units from towns throughout Morris County were called in for assistance in battling the blaze.

"It's very, very difficult, it's very unfortunate," Dodd said. "It's devastating to the people that are losing their homes. That's our concern, and our local businesses, and we're going to do everything we can to help those people who were displaced."

Roads were closed off throughout the area.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Massive fire tears through buildings in Dover, New Jersey
Top Stories
Murder investigation in death of LI attorney in Turks and Caicos
New York City-to-Houston United flight diverts to Newark
5-year-old boy dies from rare cancer in 17 days
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
3 hurt when FDNY ambulance hits car, crashes into store
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
Miracle Baby: Smallest child ever born at LI hospital goes home
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
Show More
Explosive device found at home of billionaire George Soros
Innocent man killed in road rage crash on his way to work
Hurricane Willa approaches land as Category 4 storm
Man accused of decapitating mom apologizes in court
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot grows to record $1.6 billion
More News