Horrible multi home fire on andrew st in bayonne prayers to all affected by this horrific Fire pic.twitter.com/2cUm1jSKkE — Michael Wakeham (@ghostnyc87) February 2, 2019

Firefighters are responding to a massive five-alarm fire that spread to several buildings in Bayonne, New Jersey.Crews responded to the scene at Andrew Street Saturday afternoon.Smoke could be seen billowing throughout the city.Eyewitnesses said one building's roof looked like it was about to collapse. Sources said that the fire was sparked by a plumber trying to fix a water pipe, but fire officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire.Fire officials have not confirmed any injuries or fatalities.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------