Firefighter found dead outside house fire in North Haven, CT

NORTH HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A long-time firefighter was found dead outside a multi-family home fire with critical injuries in North Haven, Connecticut.

46-year-old Matthias Wirtz had been operating the fire truck on Monday.

It is not clear what happened to him.

He was found injured outside the home with critical injuries.

All the residents got out safely, but 13 of them are now without homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Wirtz had been with the department for 22 years.

