Mayor Adams meets with NYPD commanders to discuss crime crackdown strategies

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The face-to-face sit-down between Mayor Adams and police brass turned into an opportunity for both sides to share their views on cracking down on crime in New York City.

Mayor Adams says police are doing their job, but every city agency needs to step up to deal with the violence.

Adams says the meeting was a chance to lift up the men and women of the NYPD. He also talked about cracking down on fare evaders in the subway system, saying there is a connection between those who jump turnstiles and violent crime.

Saturday's meeting of top commanders followed a call from many community leaders to make the city safe.

Earlier in the day, a march to end gun violence took place in Lower Manhattan as residents joined police, police and ministers put a spotlight on shooting victims.

While Mayor Eric Adams met with the city's top brass, fed up neighbors, parents and police officers hit the streets on Saturday.



"We're here for them, the community - and the community is here as you can see. They're also doing their part and working with us to stop the violence," said 7th Precinct Commanding Officer Luis Barcia.

There have been nearly 450 shootings this year, which is a nine percent increase over the same period last year. Now, everyone is hyper-focused on stopping the rising tide of violence in the city.



"This is how serious this is to everyone, including the mayor," said NYPD Deputy Inspector Ralph Clement.

