Mayor Adams meets with NYPD commanders to discuss crime crackdown strategies

Mayor Adams says police are doing their job, but every city agency needs to step up to deal with the violence.
Adams says the meeting was a chance to lift up the men and women of the NYPD. He also talked about cracking down on fare evaders in the subway system, saying there is a connection between those who jump turnstiles and violent crime.
Saturday's meeting of top commanders followed a call from many community leaders to make the city safe.
Earlier in the day, a march to end gun violence took place in Lower Manhattan as residents joined police, police and ministers put a spotlight on shooting victims.
"We're here for them, the community - and the community is here as you can see. They're also doing their part and working with us to stop the violence," said 7th Precinct Commanding Officer Luis Barcia.
There have been nearly 450 shootings this year, which is a nine percent increase over the same period last year. Now, everyone is hyper-focused on stopping the rising tide of violence in the city.
"This is how serious this is to everyone, including the mayor," said NYPD Deputy Inspector Ralph Clement.
ALSO READ | Fight at Garden State Plaza food court causes panic, evacuation
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip