Bill de Blasio attends rally in support of Asian-American community

The latest reported incident took place Thursday night in Chinatown when a 36-year-old Asian-American man was stabbed with an eight-inch kitchen knife on Worth Street.
That unprovoked attack like others before it are prompting fears among a frightened community to venture outside alone.
On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and other officials spoke out about the city's renewed effort to confront hate crimes against Asians.
"Every community suffered, but there's been a particular pain, a particular horrible challenge, faced by the Asian American community," de Blasio said. "Because on top of all the suffering from the coronavirus itself, on top of losing loved ones losing businesses, people have had to confront horrible discrimination and hatred."
The Asian Hate Crime Task Force is focusing on the entire city, but they will pay particular attention to the subways after a rash of incidents in the transit system.
