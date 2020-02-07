Politics

Mayor de Blasio delivers 2020 State of the City address

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio delivered his 2020 State of the City Address on Thursday with a focus on making the city more affordable for New Yorkers.

The mayor chose to speak about people's fear and anxiety about how expensive the city has become.

"New York City is the greatest city in the world, but many New Yorkers have real fears that the city they love is slipping away," de Blasio said.

He says his focus over the next two years of his term will be to provide small businesses the support they need to survive and take meaningful steps to improve affordability for families.

"We must make New York City easier to afford, protect mom-and-pop businesses that make New York, New York, and hand this city back to the people who make it so great," de Blasio said.

The mayor's plan will also aim to increase access to positive community resources for young people and bring a second wave of the Green New Deal.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citysmall businessmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News