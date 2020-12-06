Melee between street performers breaks out in Times Square, witnesses say

Cell phone video shows the incident that began as a dispute before escalating into a fight.
It took place at 47th Street and Broadway around 9 p.m.
NYPD officers, some on horseback, arrived to help bring the situation under control.
According to an eyewitness, the brawl broke out among street performers.
