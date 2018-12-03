Melee breaks out between FedEx driver, crowd leaving funeral at Brooklyn mosque

Sandra Bookman has more after a FedEx driver allegedly drove through a crowd outside a Brooklyn mosque.

Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a melee ensued after a FexEx truck driver allegedly tried to drive through a crowd as a funeral was getting out of a Brooklyn mosque.

A board member at the Sunset Park mosque on 6th Avenue said that at 12:30, the driver got frustrated and tried to drive through the crowd.

A pedestrian who was leaving the mosque was struck and suffered minor injuries. Other people reportedly tried to stop the FedEx truck from leaving.

Three people in the truck, two FedEx employees and a helper, then went to the back of the truck and got out objects -- possibly a bat and a box cutter. There is no word on whether anyone was cut during the melee.

The board member says the helper then ran away. The Two FedEx workers were taken into custody, as well as the nephew of the man whose funeral it was at the mosque.

They were taken to NYU Langone with minor injuries.

A FedEx company spokesman released the following statement:

"We are aware of preliminary reports regarding this disturbing incident and are cooperating with investigating authorities to determine the facts. Until then, further questions should be directed to local law enforcement."

----------
