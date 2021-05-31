Crowds enjoy beaches, boardwalk on Memorial Day after weekend washout

Crowds are heading to sand and the boardwalks in hopes of finding the sun.
Coney Island and the Jersey Shore are among the hot spots.
The lifeguards are on duty on the beach with plenty of room to socially distance in Coney Island.
Monday's weather is drier, a little brighter, but it's not really warm.
Despite the chill in the air, however, there's also hope.
"It's really nice to be out," beachgoer Theresa Havelka said. "I think everyone wants to be out because of the pandemic right now. I actually gave no recollection of Memorial Day weekend last year, it's all just a blur."
Although the weekend weather had not been exactly what people were hoping for, beachgoer Aldontae Guess is just happy to feel a "little bit of warmth"
Coney Island businesses are still getting everything into place and the amusement parks have been open for a few weeks now. Also, the lines are not long.
Despite the less-than-stellar unofficial start to summer due to weather, businesses are hopeful that the next big holiday, July 4th, is not another washout.
It's still a day off from work and school and Bryson and his family have four hours worth of time on rides. First stop, the "soaring eagle."
"I haven't been on it, but it looks cool," the 9-year-old said.
Meanwhile, the Jersey Shore was also looking to get a good day in this weekend after a disappointing start.
Beachgoers were bundled up on the beaches, but trying to make the most out of it.
Once the sun broke out, the crowds picked up on the boardwalk. Some were bold enough to venture down onto the beach even though it took a while to warm up.
There were a few brave enough to bear the chilly water.
Most of the Memorial Day weekend was a washout with wind and rain, but folks say the restaurants were pretty packed.
The mask mandates are over and social distancing is done, so many were just ready to get together and celebrate.
