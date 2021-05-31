Community & Events

Memorial Day: Local ceremonies, parades honor fallen servicemen and women

By Eyewitness News
Memorial Day remembrance held on Intrepid

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tri-State area is honoring our fallen servicemen and women this Memorial Day.

The annual unfurling of the flag and laying of the wreaths at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum welcomed a crowd of veterans and active duty military for the first time since before the pandemic.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at that ceremony along with a list of other dignitaries.

It was a smaller ceremony this year at the Intrepid, but just as poignant, as veterans shared their stories.

Nationally, President Joe Biden honored America's war dead at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the hallowed burial ground.

The president was joined on Monday by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to the fallen U.S. service members whose remains have not been identified.

In addition, many parades across the region that had to be canceled last year are returning.



Here are some of the other observances taking place around the Tri-State area:

NEW YORK CITY

The Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade Committee Wreath Laying Ceremony took place at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church parking lot in Douglaston, Queens.

The ceremony honored those who died serving our country and their families who supported them.

Organizers say their ongoing mission is to remind and educate young people and others about American history and the selfless contributions of veterans.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, the annual Memorial Day celebration rolled through the streets of College Point, Queens. Despite the rain, participants decorated their vehicles with flags and balloons. The patriotic caravan then made its way to MacNeil Park.

The Tri-State Area is honoring our fallen servicemen and women ahead of Memorial Day.



NEW JERSEY
First Lady Tammy Murphy marched in the Fair Lawn Memorial Day Parade.

The parade is a decades-long, time-honored tradition that brings some back to their hometown to commemorate.

Murphy joined the marchers on the day the nation remembers those who left home to fight for our freedoms -- and many took their last breaths far from home.

Despite the overcast skies, families took their seats along Fair Lawn Avenue to say thank you.

And Governor Phil Murphy and the First Lady both marched in Bergenfield Memorial Day Parade beginning at 2 p.m.

The sun broke through for an impressive crowd. There were lots of children, Tae Kwon Do, Little League players and the Boy Scouts.

The parade was also a chance to put COVID separations behind us and be together once again.
Toni Yates reports on Memorial Day parades in Bergen County and Fair Lawn.



NEW YORK
Gov. Cuomo marked Memorial Day by announcing that a site has been chosen for New York State's first veterans cemetery.

Selection committee members unanimously picked Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus.

It's 162 acres and can accommodate more than 80,000 grave sites. Sampson will be the first state-owned resting place to honor New York servicemen and women who served and sacrificed for this country.

LONG ISLAND

In Suffolk County, officials honored fallen servicemen and women at Huntington Town Hall on Sunday. The ceremony included Taps played by a bugle, a bagpipe rendition of Amazing Grace, and a donation to a gold star mother in memory of her son who died in Afghanistan.

Those in attendance laid wreaths to remember the many military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

MORE NEWS | New York City beaches reopen despite wet start to holiday weekend
Derick Waller reports on the beaches reopening in New York CIty.



