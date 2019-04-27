Memorial service in Brooklyn for murdered NYC mom Jeanine Cammarata

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Family and friends gathered in Brooklyn Saturday to remember a teacher from Staten Island who was murdered.

A memorial service for Jeanine Cammarata was held at St. Athanasius Church in Bensonhurst.

Her estranged husband and his girlfriend were arraigned Friday on charges of killing Cammarata on Staten Island.

42-year-old Michael Cammarata and 41-year-old Ayisha Egea are accused in the death of the 37-year-old mother and teacher

Her charred body was found April 4 in a storage unit in the Arden Heights section.

The suspects are being held without bail. They are expected back in court on Monday.

Michael Cammarata and Egea were each charged with murder in the second degree, concealment of a human corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Jeanine Cammarata was last seen March 30 when she left her boyfriend's house.

A tip led officers to the storage facility where a police dog located the remains, which were in a bin with a bag wrapped around it.

