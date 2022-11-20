UVA football players killed in shooting remembered for brightening lives around them

The University of Virginia is remembering three students killed in a shooting on campus.
Thousands attended a public memorial service Saturday to honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Junior, and D'Sean Perry.
Classmates said the UVA football players brightened the lives of those around them.
Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell, Junior, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder for the shootings last Sunday.