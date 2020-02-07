kobe bryant

Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service Feb. 24 at Staples Center, ESPN reports

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- The lives of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be honored at a memorial service Feb. 24 at Staples Center, ESPN reported Thursday.

The date of the memorial bears a particular significance, reflecting the basketball numbers worn by the NBA icon and his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna Bryant's jersey was retired Thursday by her alma mater, Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar.


Vanessa Bryant posted about the memorial on Instagram Friday morning, saying the "celebration of life" will be held at 10 a.m. along with a caption reading: #2, #24 #20 years as a Laker.

According to ESPN, the morning memorial was scheduled after coordination among the Los Angeles Police Department, city officials and the Clippers organization. The Clippers are set to play the Grizzlies at the arena that evening.

Kobe honored by mariachis with emotional rendition of 'Amor Eterno' outside Staples Center
EMBED More News Videos

Among the hundreds of people who gathered at a makeshift near Staples Center were mariachi musicians from throughout Los Angeles.


Kobe Bryant and Gianna were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26. At the time of the incident, they were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks for Gianna's team game.

Staples Center most recently has staged memorials celebrating the lives of musical artists Nipsey Hussle and Michael Jackson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countystaples centerlos angeles lakerskobe bryantbasketballmemorial
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett lead star-studded Basketball Hall of Fame class
Kobe Bryant posthumously selected for Hall of Fame
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News