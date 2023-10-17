Government looking into FDA's planned ban of menthol cigarettes, cigars

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The White House is looking into an FDA plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Approval would be the last step before the ban is finalized.

So why is this targeting menthol specifically?

The CDC reports more than half of kids who smoke use menthol products.

One study even suggests a ban like this could save more than half a million lives over 40 years.

However, we've seen backlash to bans like this in the Tri-State area.

People have said they are worried a ban like this could lead to police unfairly targeting members of the Black community.

The FDA has already banned the sale of Vuse Alto menthol e-cigarettes.

The Vuse products have surpassed Juul as the top-selling vaping items in the U.S.

The company's vape pens are sold at convenience stores, gas stations, and elsewhere. They've become popular among children and teens.

The FDA says Vuse's parent company Reynolds American hasn't shown that the products offer enough of a benefit to adults to outweigh the risks to children and teens.

(Some information from CNN Wire)

