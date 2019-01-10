Mentor accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with 13-year-old student

A former group mentor for a New York City after-school program has been charged with inappropriate sexual conduct with a13-year-old student,

29-year-old Aylin Canon was assigned to the PS 188 The Island School, on the Lower East Side.

Police say she had a sexual relationship with the female student over a period of several months in several locations, including her Manhattan apartment.

"There is no place in the New York City school system for those who prey on children," said Special Commissioner of Investigation Anastasia Coleman.

Canon was employed by the Educational Alliance and was fired last May.

She is charged with second-degree criminal sex act, second-degree sex abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the office of the Special Commissioner of Investigation for the New York City School District.

