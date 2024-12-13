Worker killed in accident at construction site in Murray Hill

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- A worker was killed in an accident at a construction site in Murray Hill on Friday morning.

It happened on East 35th Street between Madison and Park avenues around 9:15 a.m.

Authorities say the worker was going up on a cherry picker when he hit his head on a beam.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

There is no word of any other injuries.

Few other details were released.

