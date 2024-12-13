Worker killed in accident at construction site in Murray Hill

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- A worker was killed in an accident at a construction site in Murray Hill on Friday morning.
It happened on East 35th Street between Madison and Park avenues around 9:15 a.m.
Authorities say the worker was going up on a cherry picker when he hit his head on a beam.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released.
There is no word of any other injuries.
Few other details were released.
