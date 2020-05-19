Coronavirus News: Metropolitan Museum of Art plans to reopen in mid-August

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art says that it is planning to reopen to the public in mid-August or in the weeks following.Museum officials released a statement Tuesday and said that visitors will notice plenty of changes when the museum opens back up:"Initially, the days and hours The Met is open will likely be reduced, and, given the need to provide an environment that respects social distance requirements, the Museum will not have tours, talks, concerts, or events through calendar year 2020."The Met also said that the 2020 Costume Institute Benefit, also known as The Met Gala originally scheduled for Monday, May 4, will not take place this year.The museum expects to resume the gala in 2021."The Met has endured much in its 150 years, and today continues as a beacon of hope for the future. This museum is also a profound reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the power of art to offer comfort, inspiration, and community. As we endure these challenging and uncertain times, we are encouraged by looking forward to the day when we can once again welcome all to enjoy The Met's collection and exhibitions," President Daniel H. Weiss said.