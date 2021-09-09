Former Mets visit FDNY firehouse to honor members lost on 9/11

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10981594" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse.

WABC-TV engineer Don DiFranco was working at the Channel 7 transmitter site on the 110th floor of the World Trade Center North Tower when terrorists flew a hijacked American Airlines jet into the building on September 11, 2001.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Former members of the New York Mets visited a firehouse in Manhattan that lost five members in the terror attacks on 9/11.Bobby Valentine, John Franco, Al Leiter and Todd Zeile visited Engine 3, Ladder 12, Battalion 7 in Manhattan on Thursday.The Mets have been honoring different fire companies each year since the attack.For the former Mets, they were part of one of the most emotional nights ever in sports history. It was September 21, 2001, when baseball returned to New York for the first time since the catastrophe.With the world watching, it was a night New Yorkers came together to honor the heroes of 9/11. It was a night when stars shined brightly.For the first time, New Yorkers were allowed to smile again. It was a night that Mike Piazza produced one of the biggest moments in baseball history.For many, a return to normal life happened at the moment Piazza hit the ball. It was a night that saw tears turned to cheers and the players have not forgotten."Obviously the 9/21 game and how that materialized to be almost scripted for this Mets team and the city of New York, it's great to commemorate this in a way like we're doing this weekend," Zeile said.