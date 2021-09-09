september 11th

Former Mets visit FDNY firehouse to honor members lost on 9/11

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Former Mets visit FDNY firehouse to honor those lost on 9/11

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Former members of the New York Mets visited a firehouse in Manhattan that lost five members in the terror attacks on 9/11.

Bobby Valentine, John Franco, Al Leiter and Todd Zeile visited Engine 3, Ladder 12, Battalion 7 in Manhattan on Thursday.

The Mets have been honoring different fire companies each year since the attack.

For the former Mets, they were part of one of the most emotional nights ever in sports history. It was September 21, 2001, when baseball returned to New York for the first time since the catastrophe.



With the world watching, it was a night New Yorkers came together to honor the heroes of 9/11. It was a night when stars shined brightly.

For the first time, New Yorkers were allowed to smile again. It was a night that Mike Piazza produced one of the biggest moments in baseball history.

For many, a return to normal life happened at the moment Piazza hit the ball. It was a night that saw tears turned to cheers and the players have not forgotten.

"Obviously the 9/21 game and how that materialized to be almost scripted for this Mets team and the city of New York, it's great to commemorate this in a way like we're doing this weekend," Zeile said.

CLICK HERE for more Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11

'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
EMBED More News Videos

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.



How reporter N.J. Burkett and his photographer escaped Twin Towers collapse
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse.


In memory of Don DiFranco, WABC engineer killed on 9/11
EMBED More News Videos

WABC-TV engineer Don DiFranco was working at the Channel 7 transmitter site on the 110th floor of the World Trade Center North Tower when terrorists flew a hijacked American Airlines jet into the building on September 11, 2001.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanterrorismseptember11nyc terror attackpolice9 11terror threatworld trade centerbaseballseptember 11nypdfdnynew york metsseptember 11thfirefightersterror attack
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEPTEMBER 11TH
How Port Authority Pipes and Drums Band rebuilt after 9/11
Fateful encounter saved them on 9/11
Man continues late brother's fight to get 9/11 victims help
From Ground Zero to NY exodus: Eyewitness News coverage from 09/11/01
TOP STORIES
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Mayor says no vax mandate for students, teachers head back to class
Subway conductor punched in unprovoked assault in NYC
Crowd heckles high school student at Tennessee board meeting
How Port Authority Pipes and Drums Band rebuilt after 9/11
Suffern youth baseball, football fields, facilities decimated by Ida
Tips for detecting and reporting price gouging following Ida flooding
Show More
What will make this NYC school year a success?
How the pandemic has changed the return to school
Debate over masks in the classroom gets heated across Long Island
NJ district focusing on mental health as students return to class
COVID vaccine mandated for some high school athletes
More TOP STORIES News