Arrest made in July 4 party shooting on Long Island that killed 1, wounded 2

By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at party on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police have arrested the alleged gunman who opened fire at a July 4 party on Long Island, killing one and injuring two others.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Hudson Avenue in Roosevelt, in front of families with children out in the neighborhood enjoying the holiday.

Michael Wright, 34, is now in custody, charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

ALSO READ | Man survives transformer explosion on Queens sidewalk
EMBED More News Videos

Shocking video captured the moment that a transformer exploded underneath a man as he was walking in Queens.


Authorities say he opened fire after getting into an argument at the party, killing 27-year-old Tavon Greenhill and wounding a 31-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man.

"That don't usually happen around here on my block," area resident Don McCullough said at the time. "Quiet, nobody really be up here. A couple of kids playing every now and then, but mainly quiet. I've been here for 40 years and never really encountered too many shootings going on."

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

ALSO READ | 7-year-old with Spinal Muscular Atrophy sworn in as NYPD officer for a day
EMBED More News Videos

Jose Zelaya uses a wheelchair due to Spinal Muscular Atrophy, but his lifelong dream is to be a police officer.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rooseveltnassau countydeadly shootingfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
NY, NJ weighing mask guidance after CDC shift
New Pfizer data suggests 3rd vaccine dose 'strongly' boosts protection
Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on set
McCormick spices recalled due to salmonella risk
Parts of NY, NJ have 'substantial' risk of COVID transmission: CDC
Woman wanted in disturbing anti-Asian spitting attack in NYC
Show More
Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition at Summer Games
SUV that slammed into NJ pizzeria was stolen, police say
Suspect wanted for threatening, robbing 11-year-old girl
AccuWeather: Spotty storms, cooler
Will new COVID concerns impact air travel in NYC?
More TOP STORIES News