Arrest made in July 4 party shooting on Long Island that killed 1, wounded 2

ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police have arrested the alleged gunman who opened fire at a July 4 party on Long Island, killing one and injuring two others.The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Hudson Avenue in Roosevelt , in front of families with children out in the neighborhood enjoying the holiday.Michael Wright, 34, is now in custody, charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.Authorities say he opened fire after getting into an argument at the party, killing 27-year-old Tavon Greenhill and wounding a 31-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man."That don't usually happen around here on my block," area resident Don McCullough said at the time. "Quiet, nobody really be up here. A couple of kids playing every now and then, but mainly quiet. I've been here for 40 years and never really encountered too many shootings going on."Anyone with additional information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.----------