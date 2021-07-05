1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Roosevelt block party

ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County are searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured two others at a block party.

The shooting happened in front of families with children all out in the neighborhood just enjoying the 4th of July holiday.

At the scene, you could see a deflated bouncy house that was set up for the party.

It happened on Hudson Avenue near Nassau Road in Roosevelt around 7:30 p.m.

When the gunfire rang out, people ran for their lives.

A 27-year-old man from Hempstead was killed.

A 31-year-old woman from Uniondale is in critical condition and a 21-year-old man from Hempstead is in stable condition.

"That don't usually happen around here on my block," said Don McCullough, a neighbor. "Quiet, nobody really be up here a couple of kids playing every now and then, but mainly quiet. I've been here for 40 years and never really encountered too many shootings going on."

So far, no one is under arrest.

If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

