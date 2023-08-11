Fleetwood Mac cofounder's restaurant destroyed in Maui wildfires

A restaurant owned by Fleetwood Mac cofounder Mick Fleetwood, a longtime resident of Maui, was among the many businesses and homes destroyed in the wildfires.

MAUI, Hawaii -- Rock legend Mick Fleetwood's restaurant on Maui was among the many businesses and homes to suffer from the devastating and deadly wildfires.

The Fleetwood Mac cofounder said Maui has been his home for decades and he is heartbroken not just by the destruction of Fleetwood's on Front Street but by all the losses of his neighbors and friends.

"This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss," he wrote. "Fleetwood's on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members."

"On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come."

It was not clear if the Rock Hall of Fame drummer also lost his home on West Maui.

The wildfires, which remain active as of Thursday, have destroyed hundreds of buildings, devastated the historic town of Lahaina and killed at least 53 people.

