Suspects wanted in burglary spree targeting schools in New Jersey

EMBED >More News Videos A Good Samaritan tried to save a man seen jumping into the Hudson River.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a burglary spree targeting schools in Middletown, New Jersey.Thieves broke into three separate schools over the course of four days last week.The first incident happened on Monday, June 27 just before 11 p.m. at Fairview Elementary School. Police say four men entered the school.Just hours later around 2:45 a.m., three men entered Bayview Elementary School. While inside, the suspects wrote graffiti in various areas.The three suspects in that incident were described as 15 to 20 years old.A third burglary occurred on Thursday, June 30 at 8:20 p.m. at River Plaza Elementary School.Police say the burglary was committed by a man and a woman. They released images of the two suspects.Both of them were also described as possibly 15 to 20 years old.The Middletown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for these incidents.Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Keith Hirschbein or Detective Ricardo Cruz at (732) 615-2120.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.