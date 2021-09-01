New NYPD beekeeper removes massive swarm of bees from pole in Manhattan

The NYPD's new beekeeper got his first call on his first day on the job -- and it was doozy.
Some 10,000 bees swarmed a street pole at 47th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown.
But Detective Travis from NYPD's Special Ops unit was up to the job.
He didn't even have a bee suit on.
The NYPD's former beekeeper retired on Monday.
