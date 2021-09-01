Society

New NYPD beekeeper removes massive swarm of bees from pole in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
Beekeeper removes massive swarm of bees from pole in NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A sting operation went down in New York City on Tuesday!

The NYPD's new beekeeper got his first call on his first day on the job -- and it was doozy.

Some 10,000 bees swarmed a street pole at 47th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown.

ALSO READ | Dog finds help after fellow runaway canine ends up stuck in swamp
A pair of runaway dogs in Connecticut ran right into trouble when one of them got stuck in a swamp - but the other pup managed to find help.



But Detective Travis from NYPD's Special Ops unit was up to the job.

He didn't even have a bee suit on.

The NYPD's former beekeeper retired on Monday.


