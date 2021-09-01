New NYPD beekeeper removes massive swarm of bees from pole in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10964808" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A pair of runaway dogs in Connecticut ran right into trouble when one of them got stuck in a swamp - but the other pup managed to find help.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A sting operation went down in New York City on Tuesday!The NYPD's new beekeeper got his first call on his first day on the job -- and it was doozy.Some 10,000 bees swarmed a street pole at 47th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown.But Detective Travis from NYPD's Special Ops unit was up to the job.He didn't even have a bee suit on.The NYPD's former beekeeper retired on Monday.----------