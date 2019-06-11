MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A scaffold became loose in Midtown, knocking down bricks and injuring two pedestrians.
It happened at 42 West 39th Street just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
There were two workers on the scaffold when it came loose.
The two pedestrians suffered minor injuries.
The workers on the scaffold were not injured.
Crews were able to secure the loose scaffolding.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Midtown scaffold breaks loose, falling bricks hurt 2 pedestrians
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More