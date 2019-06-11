Midtown scaffold breaks loose, falling bricks hurt 2 pedestrians

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A scaffold became loose in Midtown, knocking down bricks and injuring two pedestrians.

It happened at 42 West 39th Street just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

There were two workers on the scaffold when it came loose.

The two pedestrians suffered minor injuries.

The workers on the scaffold were not injured.

Crews were able to secure the loose scaffolding.

