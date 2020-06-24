reopen nyc

Reopen News: Midtown stores welcome customers again, with some changes

By and Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN (WABC) -- So many people are finally able to get back to work in New York City and now the question is, will customers return to stores?

Saks Fifth Avenue is hoping so after going without any sales for the last three months.

It got so bad, the company decided to encase their Manhattan flagship location in barbed wire and plywood with guards stationed outside. It was all because of rampant citywide looting.

Now the boards are gone and customers will be greeted with a welcome message in the windows.

Wednesday, Saks says customers can expect to be accompanied by an associate as they shop, to maintain social distancing.

There is also extra cleaning, for example they're using ultraviolet light to clean hand rails.

Cell phone video shows a mob of people breaking into the Union Square Nordstrom Rack store earlier this month.

Nordstrom has also announced it's reopening on Wednesday.

Macy's opened Monday.

The return of retail means thousands of workers can finally earn a paycheck again.

"So much going on that really, really will help us come out of this crisis and move forward, get people back their livelihood," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Look, Phase 1 was a big deal, but Phase 2 is really a giant step for this city. This is where most of our economy is.

Still, the lack of tourism will hurt. Saks estimates about a third of its sales comes from tourists.

