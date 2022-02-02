groundhog day

Beloved New Jersey ground hog Milltown Mel dies days before Ground Hog Day festivities

MILLTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- One of New Jersey's most beloved weather predicting groundhogs is dead, just days before Groundhog's Day.

According to a post on Milltown Mel's Facebook page, he passed away suddenly.

Mel's death means the annual festivities in the Milltown Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot have been canceled.

The group behind the annual event tried to find a last minute replacement before the festivities, but couldn't get one in time.

So, the best way to find out if we'll have an early Spring or six more weeks of Winter will be to check out Staten Island Chuck on Wednesday.



