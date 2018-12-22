Missing 12-year-old New Jersey girl with autism found safe in New York City

A missing 12-year-old girl with autism was found safe in New York City after a frantic search.

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police said Michelle Cortes, of Passaic, New Jersey was unharmed. She was in the custody of child services Saturday morning, and she will reunite with her parents as soon as possible.

Cortes was reported missing after she left Mario J. Drago School in Passaic around 1 p.m. Friday and never returned home.

Police have not confirmed why she was in New York City or how she got there.

