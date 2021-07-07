New Jersey pet owner's Mini Goldendoodle goes missing after leaving with dog sitter

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10866065" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 6-year-old girl from a small village in Ethiopia revealed her face for the first time after a lifesaving surgery to remove a facial tumor.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dog owner is desperately trying to find his beloved pet after it went missing in the care of a posh pet service in New Jersey.Mac was just eight weeks old when Diego brought him home -- a Mini Goldendoodle with a sweet disposition. But he's now missing."Usually, I hear his leash or his collar jingling, him walking around the apartment, it's quiet and its very obvious he's not there, it's tough," dog owner Diego Chaves said.His heartbreaking saga began after connecting with a posh pet service. One site gave it good reviews.Chaves was going out of town and met the owner, Micaela at a high rise in Jersey City on June 30 and handed over Mac."No red flags, everything seemed great, she was kind , seemed genuine," Chaves said.He got home Sunday, July 4 and reached out to Micaela about picking Mac up Monday, between 10 and 10:30 a.m. back at the high rise.But the following day he received texts, saying she wanted to shift things to 1:30. Chaves said "no," she said "ok, be there in 15 minutes," but she never showed up."I was hopeful her phone just died and she would just show up," Chaves said.He tells Eyewitness News that when he finally made contact with the woman though email, she had an explanation, but he's still not sure if it's the truth or a tall tale."She responded Tuesday morning saying when going to drop another dog off, Mac jumped out of the car and ran away," Chaves said.Police are now involved.Eyewitness News did reach out to Micaela, who may also go by Alyssa, but have not heard back."My only concern is to just get my dog back, that's all, I want whatever happens after that is not a concern to me, I just want to have Mac back," Chaves said.----------