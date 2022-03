Search for missing 12-year-old girl in Newark

EMBED >More News Videos Chantee Lans reports from the scene of Monday's dramatic rescue in South Brunswick.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Newark are desperately searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who struggles with her mental health.Prosperity Wilson was last seen just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of 4th Avenue.Wilson suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.She is 5'2" tall and 234 pounds. She has a light brown complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a tie-dyed hooded sweatshirt, gray tights, black and red Jordan sneakers, and she was carrying a pink and blue book bag.Director O'Hara urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Prosperity Wilson to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division's website at https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.org/ or through our Smartphone App from Apple's App Store or from Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.----------