Missing Long Island mom and 2-year-old son found safe

GREENLAWN, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police on Long Island say a missing mother and her young son have been found safe.Suffolk County police say 40-year-old Frederike Reynoso and her 2-year-old son, Valencio, had last been seen around 3 p.m. Sunday at their home on Shady Lane in Greenlawn.Details of how and where they were located have not been released, but authorities confirmed they were unharmed.----------