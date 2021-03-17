Missing Long Island mom and 2-year-old son found safe

Suffolk County police say 40-year-old Frederike Reynoso and her 2-year-old son, Valencio, had last been seen around 3 p.m. Sunday at their home on Shady Lane in Greenlawn.
Details of how and where they were located have not been released, but authorities confirmed they were unharmed.
