Mom names newborn daughter after officer who delivered baby on Long Island roadside

EAST PATCHOUGE, Long Island (WABC) -- There was a special reunion Friday as a new mother met with the Suffolk County police officers who delivered her baby daughter on the side of a Long Island road.Officers Danielle Congedo and Daniel Rosado responded to a 911 call reporting a woman in labor in a vehicle in front of 166 Hospital Road in East Patchogue at approximately 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.When they arrived, they found Nicole Gonzalez in labor in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.Officer Congedo, with the assistance of Officer Rosado, delivered a baby girl."She said, 'I have to push, I have to push,'" Congedo said. "My partner went and got a blanket, and she pushed about two times, and the baby came. I had the baby in my arms, and I looked at the baby, and maybe three or five seconds went, and I was just hoping that she was going to cry out, and she did."Mother and daughter were taken to South Shore University Hospital, where they have been happily recovering from their ordeal."We waited for those three seconds, and once we heard that first cry, it was a very good feeling," Rosado said.Gonzalez named the baby Anna Bella Danielle, after the officer who delivered her.They were released from the hospital on Friday.